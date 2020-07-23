Clash erupts between 2 groups of same community in UP's Moradabad

A clash erupted between two groups of the same community, who pelted stones at each other for nearly half an hour, under the limits of Mughalpura police station on Thursday, police said. According to the police, no injuries have been reported in the incident. The entire incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed near the spot.

"A clash took place between two groups of the same community here today. No injuries have been reported. Accused are absconding. Appropriate action will be taken," Circle Officer (CO) Rajesh Kumar told reporters here. Meanwhile, locals say that the two groups clashing over a land dispute pelted stones at each other for nearly half an hour in the area. Goods at a few shops in the area and sewage pipes, etc of some houses were damaged in the incident.

One local even said that some people sustained minor injured in the incident. He further explained that one policeman, who was present at the spot when the incident took place, tried to control the conflict but failed. "He must have called the control room because a group of policemen came soon after and the situation was brought under control," the local said. (ANI)