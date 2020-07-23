Maha legislature's monsoon session could be deferred further

Monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature is likely to be postponed further in view of the coronavirus pandemic, a government official said on Thursday. "The cabinet in today's meeting discussed the possibility of holding the monsoon session towards the end of August," he said.

The session was originally slated to begin from June 22, but it was postponed to August 3. With unabated spread of the virus, the government is thinking of postponing it further, the official said.