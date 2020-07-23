Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aurangabad COVID-19 situation may improve by mid-Aug: Official

The 'trace, test and isolate' idea is working effectively in Aurangabad, Pandey said, adding the pandemic situation in the city may improve by mid-August. He said, "We are trying to trace at least 15 contacts of a positive patient and testing them rapidly has helped control the spread.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 23-07-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 19:45 IST
Aurangabad COVID-19 situation may improve by mid-Aug: Official

As Aurangabad faces a surge in COVID-19 cases, its civic commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey on Thursday said the pandemic situation in the city in central Maharashtra is likely to improve by mid-August. Initiatives taken by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to curb the spread of coronavirus are showing results now, Pandey told reporters here.

The city has so far recorded more than 12,000 cases. "The task force established by the AMC consists of 35 heath department officials and they are working round-the- clock on contact tracing. The data gathered through their control room has helped us reach more than one lakh elderly citizens," he said.

"The AMC is the first corporation to set up check- posts and identify (coronavirus) positive patients before they enter Aurangabad city," the senior official said. The 'trace, test and isolate' idea is working effectively in Aurangabad, Pandey said, adding the pandemic situation in the city may improve by mid-August.

He said, "We are trying to trace at least 15 contacts of a positive patient and testing them rapidly has helped control the spread. "The city has completed 77,000 tests and now the patients found positive in comparison to number of tests has gone down." Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad district rose to 12,151 by Thursday evening after 126 more people tested positive, an official said.

Out of the 126 new cases, 100 were reported from Aurangabad city and 22 from rural parts of the district. Four persons were found positive at Aurangabad city entry points through antigen tests, the official told..

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

37-year old TN man live streams suicide on facebook

A 37-year old man ended his life by hanging in his house, live-streaming the shocking act on social media in neighboring Tirupur district, police said on Thursday. Some people who watched the mans suicide on Wednesday on his Facebook page a...

Prior approval must for sale, pledge of over 5 pc equity in insurance company: IRDAI

IRDAI on Thursday said sale, purchase and pledge of equity in excess of 5 per cent of an insurance companys paid-up capital will need the regulators prior approval, and any violation of the guidelines will attract action. Issuing a clarific...

Mumbai's coronavirus tally rises to 1,05,829 with 1,257 new cases; 55 fatalities take death toll to 5,927: civic body.

Mumbais coronavirus tally rises to 1,05,829 with 1,257 new cases 55 fatalities take death toll to 5,927 civic body....

China launches its first unmanned mission to Mars

China successfully launched an unmanned probe to Mars on Thursday in its first independent mission to another planet, in a display of its technological prowess and ambition to join an elite club of space-faring nations. Chinas largest carri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020