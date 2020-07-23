Left Menu
Development News Edition

2.4 million children affected by recent floods in India: UNICEF

An estimated 2.4 million children have been affected by the recent floods in India, the UNICEF said on Thursday, calling for immediate support, more resources and innovative programmes to address the challenges faced.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 19:49 IST
2.4 million children affected by recent floods in India: UNICEF
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An estimated 2.4 million children have been affected by the recent floods in India, the UNICEF said on Thursday, calling for immediate support, more resources and innovative programmes to address the challenges faced. In a statement, UNICEF said though flooding at this period of the year is common, this widespread scale of floods during mid-July is unusual.

"In India, over 6 million people across Bihar, Assam, Odisha, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have been affected by the floods, including an estimated 2.4 million children," it said. UNICEF said it is working with the government and partners to respond quickly and effectively. It said it is also supporting the Assam government to implement the COVID-19 adapted relief camp management guidelines and child friendly spaces in select districts, in addition to its focused support for maternal and child health service continuity and COVID-19 response in many states, the statement said. Weeks of torrential monsoon rains, widespread flooding and deadly landslides in Bangladesh, India and Nepal have affected millions of children and families, UNICEF said. "Even for a region that is all-too-familiar with the devastating impact of extreme weather, the recent heavy monsoon rains, rising floods and continued landslides are creating a perfect storm for children and families affected," said Jean Gough, UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia. "The COVID-19 pandemic and containment and prevention measures add an additional complication to the mix, as COVID-19 cases are accelerating in some of the affected areas," she added.

Gough said the fall-out from the COVID-19 pandemic is being compounded by climate change and extreme weather events and are arguably the biggest issues affecting children in South Asia right now. Immediate support, more resources and innovative programmes are urgently needed to address the challenges that these threats represent to the region's children, she said.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Prague club virus outbreak spreads to 98 people

An outbreak of coronavirus in a Czech music club has grown to 98 positive cases, including footballers from several Prague clubs, public health officials said on Thursday. The outbreak was one of several surges of infections in the central ...

Congress govt caused chaos, instability in state: Rajasthan BJP chief

Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, the BJPs state unit president Satish Poonia alleged that the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government has caused chaos and instability in the state. They Congress commit sins... they put bl...

Naidu nominates new Rajya Sabha members to House panels

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday nominated new members to various Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committees, a day after administering the oathaffirmation to them. Jyotiraditya Scindia BJP has become a member of ...

37-year old TN man live streams suicide on facebook

A 37-year old man ended his life by hanging in his house, live-streaming the shocking act on social media in neighboring Tirupur district, police said on Thursday. Some people who watched the mans suicide on Wednesday on his Facebook page a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020