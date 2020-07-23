Left Menu
Par panel to call chief secy officials from Centre to brief on issue of waterlogging in Delhi

The Delhi chief secretary, top officials of MCD, PWD and the Urban Development Ministry will be called by a parliamentary panel here to brief them on the issue of waterlogging due to heavy rains in the city, sources said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 20:28 IST
The Delhi chief secretary, top officials of MCD, PWD and the Urban Development Ministry will be called by a parliamentary panel here to brief them on the issue of waterlogging due to heavy rains in the city, sources said on Thursday. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Urban Development, chaired by Jagdambika Pal, met here to discuss the issue of waterlogging, days after a 56-year-old man drowned when he was stuck under the waterlogged Minto Bridge in central Delhi.

The members felt for a comprehensive discussion on the issue and therefore it was decided to call the Delhi chief secretary, officials of the Public Works Department (PWD), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Urban Development Ministry, the sources said. Some members also raised the need for a proper masterplan for drainage of the national capital and suggested that it could be a long-term solution for this perennial problem, they said.

Later in a press conference, BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir, while talking about the meeting, questioned the "seriousness" of the AAP government in tackling the problems of the city.

