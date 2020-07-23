With 9,895 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra's tally reaches 3,47,502
Maharashtra has reported 9,895 new COVID-19 positive cases and 298 deaths on Thursday, said State Health Department.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-07-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 21:02 IST
Maharashtra has reported 9,895 new COVID-19 positive cases and 298 deaths on Thursday, said State Health Department. The total number of positive cases now stands at 3,47,502 including 1,36,980 active cases, 1,94,253 discharged cases and 12,854 deaths, the State Health Department informed.
Meanwhile, six new COVID-19 cases have been reported on Thursday in Dharavi here, taking the total number of cases in the area to 2,513, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) According to BMC, Dharavi currently has 142 active cases and 2,121 have been cured/discharged till Thursday.
With the highest single-day spike of 45,720 cases on Thursday, the total number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 12,38,635 including 4,26,167 active cases and 7,82,606 cured/discharged/migrated. The cumulative death toll has reached 29,861 deaths. (ANI)
