Left Menu
Development News Edition

Highest single-day spike of 90 COVID-19 cases in Nagaland

Dimapur has reported the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the state so far at 458, followed by Kohima at 278, Peren at 252, Mon at 99, Tuensang at 44, Phek at 18, Zunheboto at 12, Mokokchung at nine, Longleng at three, and Wokha at one.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 23-07-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 21:03 IST
Highest single-day spike of 90 COVID-19 cases in Nagaland

Nagaland on Thursday recorded the highest single-day spike of 90 COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 1,174, a health department official here said. The active cases in the state rose to 644, while 530 people have recovered so far.

"Out of 237 samples tested, 90 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed -- 61 in Kohima, 26 in Dimapur, 2 in Peren and 1 in Phek," health and family welfare minister S Pangnyu Phom tweeted. Of the 644 active cases, an 82-year-old patient in Dimapur has been put on ventilator, while three others have symptoms ranging from mild to moderate, the official said.

Barring them, the remaining 640 patients are asymptomatic, he said. Meanwhile, the district task forces (DTF) in Kohima and Dimapur, set up to tackle the COVID-19 situation, have decided to enforce a fresh spell of lockdown, amid the surge in coronavirus cases.

A high-powered committee on COVID-19 had asked the administration in the two districts to take a call on the imposition of shutdown, in consultation with the civil societies. The Kohima DTF has decided to impose a seven-day lockdown from July 25, while the Dimapur administration will clamp an eight-day shutdown, starting July 26, official sources said.

All public movement will be strictly prohibited during the period, unless absolutely necessary, they said. Dimapur has reported the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the state so far at 458, followed by Kohima at 278, Peren at 252, Mon at 99, Tuensang at 44, Phek at 18, Zunheboto at 12, Mokokchung at nine, Longleng at three, and Wokha at one. Kiphire is the only district in the state which has not recorded any case so far.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

USOPC seeks donations to provide funds for Olympic hopefuls

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and its affiliates are creating a fund designed to provide potential 2020 and 2022 Olympians with a stipend to make up for money theyve lost as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the postponem...

India's growth rate may dip to -6 to -9 per cent current fiscal: Subramanian Swamy

Indias growth rate may plunge to -6 to -9 per cent during the current financial year due to COVID-19 pandemic and may bounce back next fiscal if correct policies were worked out, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy said on Thurs...

ASHA workers to stage taluk level protests in Karnataka on Jul 24

The Accredited Social Health Activists ASHA on Thursday decided to hold protests at taluk level across the state on July 24 demanding a hike in their remuneration. They have been agitating since July 10 pressing a charter of demands includi...

Liquor vends outside cantonment zones during weekend curfews to remain open: Officials

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday decided to keep open the liquor vends outside COVID-19 containment zones during weekend shutdowns in the stateThe order to keep liquor shops open during the weekend curfews has been sent to all divis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020