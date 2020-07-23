Highest single-day spike of 90 COVID-19 cases in Nagaland

Nagaland on Thursday recorded the highest single-day spike of 90 COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 1,174, a health department official here said. The active cases in the state rose to 644, while 530 people have recovered so far.

"Out of 237 samples tested, 90 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed -- 61 in Kohima, 26 in Dimapur, 2 in Peren and 1 in Phek," health and family welfare minister S Pangnyu Phom tweeted. Of the 644 active cases, an 82-year-old patient in Dimapur has been put on ventilator, while three others have symptoms ranging from mild to moderate, the official said.

Barring them, the remaining 640 patients are asymptomatic, he said. Meanwhile, the district task forces (DTF) in Kohima and Dimapur, set up to tackle the COVID-19 situation, have decided to enforce a fresh spell of lockdown, amid the surge in coronavirus cases.

A high-powered committee on COVID-19 had asked the administration in the two districts to take a call on the imposition of shutdown, in consultation with the civil societies. The Kohima DTF has decided to impose a seven-day lockdown from July 25, while the Dimapur administration will clamp an eight-day shutdown, starting July 26, official sources said.

All public movement will be strictly prohibited during the period, unless absolutely necessary, they said. Dimapur has reported the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the state so far at 458, followed by Kohima at 278, Peren at 252, Mon at 99, Tuensang at 44, Phek at 18, Zunheboto at 12, Mokokchung at nine, Longleng at three, and Wokha at one. Kiphire is the only district in the state which has not recorded any case so far.