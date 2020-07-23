Jail term up to 2 years for flouting COVID-19 protocol in Jharkhand

People not wearing masks or flouting other COVID-19 protocols in Jharkhand can end up in jail for a term of up to two years and attract a penalty of up to Rs 1 lakh, a senior official said Thursday. The decision was taken on Wednesday by the state cabinet, which had approved the Jharkhand Contagious Disease Ordinance 2020 to implement the new rule, the official said.

The ordinance aims to punish those violating the directives issued by the government to check the spread of the deadly virus. A total of 6,682 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the state. Sixty four people have succumbed to the disease so far.