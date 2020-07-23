Left Menu
Development News Edition

Less utilisation of rlys' COVID care coaches good sign: Official

Terming the less utilisation of the railways' COVID care coaches "a good sign", a senior official on Thursday said this means the state governments have adequate facilities to deal with the pandemic. "Utilisation of these coaches is less as the health ministry SOP itself says these are to be used only when the state government facilities are exhausted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 21:34 IST
Less utilisation of rlys' COVID care coaches good sign: Official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Terming the less utilisation of the railways' COVID care coaches "a good sign", a senior official on Thursday said this means the state governments have adequate facilities to deal with the pandemic. With the highest single-day spike of 45,720 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 12-lakh mark on Thursday, while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 29,861 with a record 1,129 fatalities in 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry.

The country crossed the 12-lakh mark in terms of COVID-19 cases just three days after it went past the 11-lakh milestone. The railways, which has so far converted around 5,000 non-airconditioned coaches into COVID care centres, has deployed 813 of those with 12,472 beds in Delhi (503), Uttar Pradesh (270) and Bihar (40).

Around 250 patients have been admitted to these centres so far and more than half of them discharged. "Utilisation of these coaches is less as the health ministry SOP itself says these are to be used only when the state government facilities are exhausted. I believe it is a good sign that they are being used less as cases are reducing and the states have adequate facilities to control the coronavirus. The coaches are just supplementary COVID care centres," Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said.

These modified coaches for COVID patients have been divided into eight bays or "cabins" with each having 16 beds. Every coach has three toilets -- one western and two Indian styles -- and a bathroom with hand shower, buckets, mugs and bathroom stools. The coaches have mosquito nets, bio-toilets, power sockets and oxygen cylinders.

Space has been created in these coaches to hold IV fluid bottles, extra bottle holders and clamps have been provided to hang them. "The most important aspect of the COVID care coaches is that these are to be used only when the states have exhausted their facilities. These coaches are provided on the demand of the state governments. We pray to god that these coaches are used as little as possible and the spread of COVID-19 is controlled as early as possible. "The advantage of these coaches is they can be moved from one place to another. The second advantage is that if a patient needs to be shifted to a hospital far away, even at a distance of 200 km, these coaches can be used to transport him. We are prepared for any emergency and whenever there is a need, we will immediately move them," Yadav said.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Trump will not send federal troops to New York City -Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday that President Donald Trump will not be sending federal law enforcement to New York City for now as the city deals with an increase in crime. The President and I had a good conversation. He sa...

ECB announces six teams for Emirates D10 tournament

Emirates Cricket Board ECB on Thursday announced the six teams that will take part in the inaugural Emirates D10 tournament, beginning tomorrow. Representing UAEs Cricket Councils will be Team Abu Dhabi, Ajman Alubond, Dubai Pulse Secure, S...

With 718 new COVID-19 cases, J-K's tally reaches 16,429

Jammu and Kashmir reported 718 new COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 16,429, said Government of Jammu. Out of the total cases, 117 are from Jammu and 601 from Kashmir division. Death toll rises to 282 ...

Kuwait emir, 91, flies to US for medical care after surgery

Kuwaits 91-year-old ruling emir left Thursday morning for the United States with the help of the US government to seek further medical care after recently undergoing surgery. Kuwait has yet to elaborate on what required Sheikh Sabah Al Ahma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020