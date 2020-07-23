Left Menu
Intense rainfall activity over north, northeast India from July 26 to 29: IMD

North and northeast parts of the country will witness intense rainfall activity from July 26 to 29 due to a monsoon trough, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. "Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely to occur over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the same period," the IMD said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 21:46 IST
Intense rainfall activity over north, northeast India from July 26 to 29: IMD
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

North and northeast parts of the country will witness intense rainfall activity from July 26 to 29 due to a monsoon trough, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. The monsoon trough is likely to shift close to foothills of Himalayas July 26 onwards

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during July 26-28 and over Punjab and Haryana during July 27 – 29," the weather department said

The intensity and distribution of rainfall is very likely to increase over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh with widespread rainfall activity along with isolated heavy to extremely heavy rainfall during July 26-29. "Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely to occur over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the same period," the IMD said.

