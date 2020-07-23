2 Maoists killed in encounter with security personnel in Odisha

At least two Maoists, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Thursday, a top police officer said. The encounter took place when the Left-Wing Extremists opened fire on the personnel of the elite Special Operation Group (SOG) and the district voluntary force (DVF) of Odisha Police during a combing operation in the district, he said.

"LW extremists opened fire on SOG and DVF of Odisha police in Kandhamal District today evening .SOG n DVF returned the fire .From the spot 2 dead bodies (1 male and 1 female in uniform) 1 INSAS, 1 carbine and 2 country made weapons recovered. Our personnel are safe (sic)," Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay said on Twitter. As the combing operation is underway, further details are awaited, another senior police officer said.