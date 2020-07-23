COVID-19: 7-day complete lockdown in Kohima from July 25

The Kohima administration on Thursday announced a seven-day complete lockdown starting from July 25 in the Kohima municipal area in the view of rising COVID-19 cases. The lockdown will be in force till July 31.

According to the Kohima Police, Deputy Commissioner and Chairman District Task Force Kohima have promulgated the lockdown. "Deputy Commissioner and Chairman District Task Force of Kohima have promulgated the total lockdown of Kohima municipal area with effect from July 25, till 31st July, "Kohima Police, Nagaland. (ANI)