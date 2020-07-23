2 Maoists killed in encounter with security personnel in Odisha
At least two Maoists, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Thursday, a top police officer said. At a press conference later in the day, the DGP appealed to Maoists to shun arms and return to the mainstream with the help of the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy. As the combing operation is underway, further details are awaited, another senior police officer said.PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-07-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 23:19 IST
At least two Maoists, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Thursday, a top police officer said. The encounter took place in a forested area near Tumudibandha, when the Left-Wing Extremists opened fire at the personnel of the elite Special Operation Group (SOG) and the district voluntary force (DVF) of Odisha Police during a combing operation in the district, he said.
"LW extremists opened fire on SOG and DVF of Odisha police in Kandhamal District today evening. SOG n DVF returned the fire. From the spot 2 dead bodies (1 male and 1 female in uniform) 1 INSAS, 1 carbine and 2 country made weapons recovered. Our personnel are safe (sic)," Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay said on Twitter. At a press conference later in the day, the DGP appealed to Maoists to shun arms and return to the mainstream with the help of the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy.
As the combing operation is underway, further details are awaited, another senior police officer said. On July 5, four Maoists were gunned down during an exchange of fire with security forces in a dense forest in the district.
Meanwhile, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, in a letter to the state's chief secretary and the DGP, complimented the Odisha Police and its team for the July 5 operation. "He has applauded Odisha Police for conducting operations in a professional manner without any casualty," an official release said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha Police
- Odisha
- Kandhamal
- Maoists
- DVF
- Ajay Bhalla
- DGP
- Tumudibandha
- Special Operation Group
ALSO READ
Four Maoists killed in encounter with security forces near India-Nepal border in Bihar: Top Sashastra Seema Bal official.
Two Maoists arrested in Jharkhand
Maoists blow up 12 buildings in Jharkhand
Four Maoists killed in Bihar close to the Indo-Nepal border
2 groups of Maoists escape after exchange of fire with cops in Telangana