Devdiscourse signs licensing agreement with UN News to raise awareness on development issues

The agreement was signed by JP Singh, Editor-in-Chief, Devdiscourse, and Hua Jiang, Director, News and Media Division, United Nations Department of Global Communications. It allows the global media platform to republish the content produced by UN News.

Updated: 25-07-2020 08:41 IST
With an aim to raise public awareness about the progress and challenges to sustainable development around the world, Devdiscourse has signed a specialized licensing agreement with the United Nations to disseminate the content created by UN News to a wider audience base.

Mr. Singh said that the agreement is in line with Devdiscourse's goal to bridge the gap between worldwide aspirations for development and dissemination of developmental news and perspectives. "The collaboration with UN News will allow us to provide more holistic coverage to stakeholders in the development sector. Our technical expertise has allowed us to automate the process to republish the content provided by UN News which enables us to reach our audience base in real-time," he said.

The agreement allows Devdiscourse to republish the content, including articles, images, and videos, produced by UN News to ensure a wider reach.

"The United Nations welcomes the opportunity to work with Devdiscourse, through which we can expand the reach of UN News stories, features, and interviews to its readers," said Hua Jiang, Director of DGC's News and Media Division. "Our collaboration brings UN-related news to new audiences, providing up-to-date information on breaking developments and comprehensive updates on the work of the Organization and the wider UN system toward achieving its aims, including the Sustainable Development Goals."

