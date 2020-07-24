Left Menu
Development News Edition

New bill to be introduced for GBV victims to apply for protection order online

The Minister said this when he outlined the department’s priorities during a virtual sitting of the National Assembly on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 24-07-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 14:10 IST
New bill to be introduced for GBV victims to apply for protection order online
He said this as gender-based violence comes under scrutiny due to increased incidents of violence against women and children over the past few weeks. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Ronald Lamola says the department will introduce a new bill that will enable victims of gender-based violence to apply for a protection order online.

The Minister said this when he outlined the department's priorities during a virtual sitting of the National Assembly on Thursday.

"I am pleased that our Domestic Violence Bill will introduce modernization in a radical form. If passed, our domestic violence bill will make it possible for one to apply for a protection order online.

"This will be a leap forward in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide.

"This is the first of several reforms we want to introduce. For instance, there is no reason why uncontested divorce applications and maintenance applications cannot be done online," he said.

He said this as gender-based violence comes under scrutiny due to increased incidents of violence against women and children over the past few weeks.

On Thursday, Lamola said the country can truly benefit from a modernized and integrated justice system.

He said during the previous financial year, the department managed to roll out the Person Identification and Verification Application (PIVA) system at South African Police Service stations.

The system enables the identity of arrested individuals to be verified using their fingerprints and checked against the Department of Home Affairs records.

"More than 227 098 accused persons have been verified via this system and over 135 968 of these individuals (60%) had prior criminal records that could be referenced.

"Further 6 205 (2.3%) wanted persons could be identified and linked to SAPS circulations as persons of interest for other cases.

This timeous information is assisting SAPS and NPA during the subsequent management of accused persons and provides data to assist bail considerations.

"As at March 2020, the South African Social Security Services had verified 154 974 beneficiaries," he said.

Courts to go paperless

Lamola said, meanwhile, that on 18 July 2019 marked a key milestone - a paperless case trial simulation.

He said all parties in court were able to use their own laptops and mobile tablets to access and refer to digital versions of case materials.

"We completed the digital case bundle pilot at Johannesburg High Court and Pretoria High Court which was successful and we operationalized it at both these two sites.

"The project has established a centralized Court e-Filing helpdesk to provide support to both internal stakeholders (judges and court officials) and external stakeholders (legal practitioners).

"In this financial year, we will focus on increasing user-ability, training and expanding this system across the country," he said.

Criminal justice system reforms on the cards

Lamola said that the department will be initiating the process of reforming the Criminal Procedure Act this financial year to address some of the systemic challenges and modernization of the act.

He said the department's payment system had some challenges for a couple of months.

"The system has resorted to full functionality and backlog payments are being addressed. We have enlisted the CSIR to assist and conduct a forensic investigation to establish what caused failures in the system.

"If it is found that there was a human intervention in the failure, rest assured that implicated individuals will not be sparred accountability.

Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence

Lamola said the criminal justice system must be able to respond with the required level of sensitivity to the most vulnerable in society. He also said the system must continue to place victims at the centre.

"In the past financial year, we have unveiled 13 sexual offences courts across the country which are victim-centric in nature.

"With your assistance Honourable members, we now have four gender-based violence related legislation, namely, Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act, Judicial Matters Amendment Act Recognition of Customary Marriages Amendment Act and Prescription in Civil and Criminal Matters (Sexual Offences) Amendment Act.

"Soon, honourable members, we will be seized with three pieces of legislation which further seek to address gender-based violence.

"These will amend the National Sexual Offenders Register, the Domestic Violence Act, and Regulate bail conditions for people who are accused of committing a sexual offence," he said.

He said that in the current financial year, the department will introduce Femicide Watch, which is a special monitoring system to highlight and track violent crimes committed against women.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Lonza sees no delays for COVID-19 vaccine project, citing Trump backing

Swiss drugmaker Lonza sees no delays for its project to make Modernas COVID-19 vaccine candidate and has strong support from U.S. President Donald Trump to get the necessary manufacturing equipment, its chairman said.Chairman Albert Baehny ...

Delhi violence: HC to hear in Aug police’s plea challenging bail to school owner

The Delhi High Court said it will hear in August, an application by the police seeking to place additional facts related to a case of communal violence in northeast Delhi during anti-CAA protests in February in which the probe agency has ch...

UK companies and shoppers send recovery signals for economy

British businesses have reported their fastest upturn in five years and shoppers pushed their spending back to near pre-lockdown levels, a survey and data published on Friday showed.An early flash reading of the IHS MarkitCIPS UK Composite ...

India sees record 49,000 new coronavirus cases, drug shortages in places

India reported over 49,000 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus with 740 new deaths on Friday, marking the biggest daily surge in cases even as officials in some states complained of shortages of vital drugs for those hospitalized.As the nu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020