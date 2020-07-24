21 quintals of polythene seized in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh

21 quintals of polythene seized in Uttarakhand's RishikeshPTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 24-07-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 14:55 IST
The Rishikesh Municipal Corporation has seized 21 quintals of polythene from three people over the last two days and imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh on them, an official said on Friday
The action was taken as part of an ongoing drive against polythene, Rishikesh Municipal Commissioner Narendra Singh Quiriyal said
Use of polythene was banned in Uttarakhand in 2018.
