Guj govt promotes three IPS officers to DGP grade
As per a government release, the promoted officers include Keshav Kumar and V K Mall of the 1986 batch and Sanjay Srivastava of the 1987 batch, all of whom are serving in additional director general of police (ADGP) grade. While Keshav Kumar is the special director of Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau, Mall is the ADGP, Police Reforms and Srivastava is the ADGP, CID (Crime and Railways) and also holds charge of CID (Intelligence), Technical Services and SCRB.
The Gujarat government on Friday promoted three senior IPS officers of Gujarat cadre to the DGP grade. As per a government release, the promoted officers include Keshav Kumar and V K Mall of the 1986 batch and Sanjay Srivastava of the 1987 batch, all of whom are serving in additional director general of police (ADGP) grade.
While Keshav Kumar is the special director of Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau, Mall is the ADGP, Police Reforms and Srivastava is the ADGP, CID (Crime and Railways) and also holds charge of CID (Intelligence), Technical Services and SCRB. With this promotion, Kumar has been made director of the state ACB, while the other two officers will continue to hold their current charge.
