Cong, supporting MLAs arrive at Raj Bhawan to request for assembly session

Rajasthan Congress legislators and MLAs supporting the party have reached the Raj Bhawan here to collectively request Governor Kalraj Mishra to convene a session of the Assembly. Accompanied by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, they arrived in four buses from a hotel on the city outskirts where they have been camping for the past few days. Before the visit, Gehlot called their meeting at the hotel and also addressed mediapersons, telling them that the Congress wants an Assembly session from Monday. Earlier in the day, Gehlot alleged the governor was under pressure to not call an Assembly session.