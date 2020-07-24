HP: Fine of Rs 5,000 in Hamirpur, Rs 1,000 in Shimla for not wearing face masks

A fine of Rs 5,000 will be imposed against persons who do not wear face masks while going outside their homes in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh while the state capital Shimla will levy a penalty of Rs 1,000 against the violators, officials said on Friday. In a message posted on his Facebook and Twitter accounts, Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Arjit Sen Thakur said that violators would be fined Rs 5,000 if they do not wear a face mask when stepping out of their homes.

Both central and state government had made wearing of face masks mandatory for checking the spread of novel coronavirus, he added. Similarly, a statement was issued by Shimla Deputy Commissioner Amit Kashyap in which it has been stated that those wearing no masks or do not wear it properly would be fined Rs 1,000.