Sena leader Adesh Bandekar reappointed as Sri Siddhivinayak Temple trust Chairman
Shiv Sena leader Adesh Bandekar has been re-appointed as the chairman of Sri Siddhivinayak Temple Trust for another three years starting from Friday.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-07-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 17:14 IST
Shiv Sena leader Adesh Bandekar has been re-appointed as the chairman of Sri Siddhivinayak Temple Trust for another three years starting from Friday. "In exercise of the powers conferred by the subsection (3) of Section 5 read with Section 7, of the Shree Siddhi Vinayak Ganpati Temple Trust Act, 1980 (Maharashtra Act No. VI of 1981) the Government of Maharashtra hereby reappoints Adesh Chandrakant Bandekar, as a Chairman of Shree Siddhi Vinayak Ganpati Temple Trust Management Committee for the period of three years from July 24," the notification issued by the Law and Judiciary Department on July 23 read.
This post given to Bandekar will continue to be equivalent to that of a Minister of State (MoS) in the Maharashtra government. The temple dedicated to Lord Ganesha is located in Mumbai's Prabhadevi area and is one of the richest temples in the country. (ANI).
- READ MORE ON:
- Shiv Sena
- Ganesha
- Maharashtra
- Prabhadevi
- Mumbai
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena backs UP police on Vikas Dubey's encounter
Shiv Sena slams Sanjay Nirupam for raising questions over CM Thackeray's new bungalow plot deal
Punjab police arrest Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri in Indore
Maha: Shiv Sena candidates elected unopposed to Thane ZP
After Madhya Pradesh, BJP looking to demolish Cong govt in Rajasthan: Shiv Sena in Saamna