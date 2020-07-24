List of invitees to go down this I-Day, no schoolchildren at event

Effects of COVID-19 will be felt in this year's Independence Day celebration at the historic Red Fort as the guest list is likely to be pruned and children wearing clothes resembling the Tricolour will be missing, officials said on Friday. However, there will be no change in the security arrangements and they will be as stringent as they are every year. The police personnel involved in frisking would also don personal protection equipment (PPE) kits, a Delhi Police official said.

"There will be strict security during Independence Day. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the social distancing norm will be followed by the Delhi Police personnel. Schoolchildren will not attend the function this year," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bhardwaj said. The guest list will be also shorter this time, said a defence ministry official.

The Independence Day event witnesses attendance of ministers, senior political leaders, top officials of different ministries and diplomats. Even the general public is allowed to attend. This time, however, there is also a proposal to not allow the general public at the event and instead have 1,500 corona warriors, including 500 police personnel who have recovered from the infection, attend it, the Delhi Police official said.

This is still at a proposal stage and no final decision has been taken, the official added. Meanwhile, the Centre has asked all states to avoid large gatherings, ensure social distancing and webcast Independence Day events as the novel coronavirus cases continue to spiral unabated.

In an advisory, the Union Home Ministry said COVID-19 warriors like doctors, health and sanitation workers should be invited to the ceremony as a recognition of their noble service in the fight against the pandemic. It said some people who recovered from the infection might also be invited. "Therefore, all programmes should be organised in a way that large congregation of people is avoided and technology is used in best possible manner for celebration befitting the occasion," the advisory said.

The event at Delhi's Red Fort shall consist of a guard of honour by the armed forces and the Delhi Police to the prime minister, unfurling of the national flag and firing of the 21-gun salute, address by the prime minister, singing of the national anthem immediately after the speech and release of tricoloured balloons at the end. The 'At Home' reception will be conducted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.