Left Menu
Development News Edition

List of invitees to go down this I-Day, no schoolchildren at event

Meanwhile, the Centre has asked all states to avoid large gatherings, ensure social distancing and webcast Independence Day events as the novel coronavirus cases continue to spiral unabated. In an advisory, the Union Home Ministry said COVID-19 warriors like doctors, health and sanitation workers should be invited to the ceremony as a recognition of their noble service in the fight against the pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 17:39 IST
List of invitees to go down this I-Day, no schoolchildren at event

Effects of COVID-19 will be felt in this year's Independence Day celebration at the historic Red Fort as the guest list is likely to be pruned and children wearing clothes resembling the Tricolour will be missing, officials said on Friday. However, there will be no change in the security arrangements and they will be as stringent as they are every year. The police personnel involved in frisking would also don personal protection equipment (PPE) kits, a Delhi Police official said.

"There will be strict security during Independence Day. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the social distancing norm will be followed by the Delhi Police personnel. Schoolchildren will not attend the function this year," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bhardwaj said. The guest list will be also shorter this time, said a defence ministry official.

The Independence Day event witnesses attendance of ministers, senior political leaders, top officials of different ministries and diplomats. Even the general public is allowed to attend. This time, however, there is also a proposal to not allow the general public at the event and instead have 1,500 corona warriors, including 500 police personnel who have recovered from the infection, attend it, the Delhi Police official said.

This is still at a proposal stage and no final decision has been taken, the official added. Meanwhile, the Centre has asked all states to avoid large gatherings, ensure social distancing and webcast Independence Day events as the novel coronavirus cases continue to spiral unabated.

In an advisory, the Union Home Ministry said COVID-19 warriors like doctors, health and sanitation workers should be invited to the ceremony as a recognition of their noble service in the fight against the pandemic. It said some people who recovered from the infection might also be invited. "Therefore, all programmes should be organised in a way that large congregation of people is avoided and technology is used in best possible manner for celebration befitting the occasion," the advisory said.

The event at Delhi's Red Fort shall consist of a guard of honour by the armed forces and the Delhi Police to the prime minister, unfurling of the national flag and firing of the 21-gun salute, address by the prime minister, singing of the national anthem immediately after the speech and release of tricoloured balloons at the end. The 'At Home' reception will be conducted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Britain's COVID lending schemes risk widening regional divides

In the northern English seaside resort of Blackpool, the family-run Elgin Hotel is preparing to reopen in August after four months enforced closure. The Elgin had a profitable 2019, but bookings so far suggest that the 89-room hotel yards f...

AP-NORC poll: Optimism fades jobs lost to virus will return

Nearly half of Americans whose families experienced a layoff during the coronavirus pandemic now believe those jobs are lost forever, a new poll shows, as temporary cutbacks give way to shuttered businesses, bankruptcies and lasting payroll...

France pledges USD 17 million to Lebanon's struggling schools

Frances visiting foreign minister pledged Friday 15 million Euro USD 17 million in aid to Lebanons schools, which are struggling under the weight of the countrys major economic crisis. Jean-Yves Le Drian said France will not let the Lebanes...

Maisie Williams says important to show same sex romance in 'masculine' superhero world

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, who is making foray into superhero genre as werewolf Rahne Sinclair in New Mutants, says she is happy that fans are excited to see the romantic relationship between her and Blu Hunts Danielle Moonstar. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020