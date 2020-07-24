No flights operations at Kolkata airport on July 25, 29 due to lockdown
Flight operations at the Kolkata airport will remain suspended on July 25 and 29 amid the COVID-19-induced lockdown.ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 24-07-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 17:56 IST
Flight operations at the Kolkata airport will remain suspended on July 25 and 29 amid the COVID-19-induced lockdown. According to the West Bengal airport sources, no passenger flights will be operated on July 25 and 29 from the Kolkata airport during the lockdown in the state.
The state government had requested for the suspension of service at Kolkata Airport during the lockdown, added the sources. Earlier, the Kolkata Airport extended the temporary restriction on the arrival of flights to airport from six cities till July 31 in the view of rising coronavirus cases in the city.
"The temporary restriction on the arrival of flights to Kolkata Airport from 6 cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad has been extended up to July 31," the airport authority had said. (ANI)
