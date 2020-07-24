Left Menu
Development News Edition

Behave in Gandhian way: Gehlot tells MLAs staging 'dharna' at Raj Bhawan

The chief minister said the governor not giving his approval for calling an assembly session is unprecedented and hoped that he will soon let the government know his reasons. State Congress MLAs of the Gehlot camp, led by the chief minister, arrived at the Raj Bhawan earlier in the day in four buses from a hotel on the city outskirts where they have been camping for the past few days.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-07-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 20:03 IST
Behave in Gandhian way: Gehlot tells MLAs staging 'dharna' at Raj Bhawan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday urged Congress MLAs sitting on a 'dharna' at the Raj Bhawan here to behave in the Gandhian way as confrontation is not desirable. The chief minister said the governor not giving his approval for calling an assembly session is unprecedented and hoped that he will soon let the government know his reasons.

State Congress MLAs of the Gehlot camp, led by the chief minister, arrived at the Raj Bhawan earlier in the day in four buses from a hotel on the city outskirts where they have been camping for the past few days. They began a 'dharna' saying they will stay put till the governor summons a session of the state assembly.

Gehlot has "requested all the MLAs to behave in the Gandhian way and we do not want any confrontation," according to a statement issued by the chief minister after he met Governor Kalraj Mishra. "It has never happened in the history of the country that the governor has not given the approval to call an assembly session. The governor is bound by the decisions of the cabinet," Gehlot said.

He said it seems that the cabinet's proposal to call an assembly session has not been approved by the governor due to pressure from the higher-ups. Earlier at the Raj Bhawan, while the chief minister met the governor inside, the MLAs squatted on the lawns, at times shouting slogans in support of the Gehlot-led Congress government.

The governor came out to meet them. Later, talking to reporters, Gehlot said the governor's is a constitutional post and the person holding the office has to take bold decisions.

"I believe that the governor will soon take a decision and then we will want the session to start to discuss all kinds of issues. This is what we have decided and so we are sitting here," Gehlot said. He also said he hoped the governor will let the government know the reasons due to which he is not able to take a decision. After this, the government can decide what has to be done.

"We have taken the initiative to call an assembly session to show our strength and the Opposition should have also welcomed it. But the opposite is happening here," he said.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League 2020-21 season to kick off on Sept. 12

The 2020-21 English Premier League season will begin on Sept. 12 and the final round of matches will be held on May 23, the league announced on Friday.The new season, originally scheduled to begin on Aug. 8, has been delayed this year after...

Erdogan joins thousands to pray for first time at Istanbul's Hagia Sophia

Turkeys President Tayyip Erdogan joined huge crowds on Friday for the first prayers at Hagia Sophia in nine decades, sealing his ambition to restore Muslim worship at an ancient site long revered in both Christianity and Islam. After the ca...

NDA intact in Bihar, continue with relief work: Nadda to state BJP leaders

BJP president J P Nadda told party leaders from Bihar on Friday that the ruling National Democratic Alliance in the state is intact and will fight the coming assembly polls together. In a meeting with Bihar leaders through video conference,...

Telangana HC directs enquiry into overcharging of COVID-19 patient; Pvt hospital releases body

The Telangana High Court on Friday directed the state health officials to conduct an enquiry into alleged overcharging by a private hospital here for treating a COVID-19 patient, who died two days ago, as it expressed displeasure about such...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020