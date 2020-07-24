Left Menu
Development News Edition

Railways spent Rs 2,142 cr on Shramik Specials, generated Rs 429 cr revenue: Data

The Railways spent Rs 2,142 crore on running Shramik Special trains for ferrying stranded migrant workers home during the coronavirus lockdown, but earned a revenue of just Rs 429 crore, official data shows.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 20:22 IST
Railways spent Rs 2,142 cr on Shramik Specials, generated Rs 429 cr revenue: Data

The Railways spent Rs 2,142 crore on running Shramik Special trains for ferrying stranded migrant workers home during the coronavirus lockdown, but earned a revenue of just Rs 429 crore, official data shows. According to data available with PTI, the highest amount of money -- Rs 102 crore - was paid by the Gujarat government as fares for ferrying more than 15 lakh migrant workers back to their native states in 1,027 trains. It was followed by Maharashtra, which paid Rs 85 crore to ferry 12 lakh workers back in 844 trains. Tamil Nadu paid Rs 34 crore to the Railways for transporting around four lakh migrant workers to their home states in 271 trains. States like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal, which are generally considered source states for migrant workers, paid Rs 21 crore, Rs 8 crore, and Rs 64 lakh respectively to ferry migrants out, the data shows. The data, received through an RTI application filed by activist Ajay Bose, shows that the Railways earned Rs 428 crore till June 29, by when most of the 4,615 trains had been run. Additionally, it earned around Rs 1 crore by running 13 trains in July.

Another set of data, received from the Railways on its expenditure, shows that it spent Rs 3,400 per passenger the Shramik Special trains, which amounts to Rs 2,142 crore for around 63 lakh migrant workers ferried in total. A senior railway official said the national transporter only managed to recover 15 percent of the cost of operations from states and the rest 85 per cent was borne by the ministry. “The average fare per person on Shramik Special trains is Rs 600. However, we have spent Rs 3,400 per passenger, amounting to a total of Rs 2,142 crore. And by carrying 63 lakh migrant workers home since May 1, we generated a revenue of Rs 429 crore,” the official confirmed. However, this effort of the Railways should not be seen from the prism of profit and loss, he said. ¨What the Railways did during the pandemic was part of a united effort to contribute in the fight against the pandemic. It should not be seen in terms of profit and loss,” said the official. On Thursday, the Railways said it had met all the demand of states by then for Shramik Special trains, with the last service being operated on July 9. The Railways started Shramik Specials on May 1 to transport stranded migrant workers to their native states after thousands tried to reach home on foot due to the lockdown transport restrictions. On July 9, the last two trains departed from the Chennai Central station -- one to Jodhpur with 1,449 passengers, and the other to Howrah with 1,620 passengers, officials said.

The Railways said it operated 4,109 Shramik trains in May, which came down to 493 in June, and 13 in July. Most of these trains originated from Gujarat, followed by Maharashtra and were destined to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, officials said..

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League 2020-21 season to kick off on Sept. 12

The 2020-21 English Premier League season will begin on Sept. 12 and the final round of matches will be held on May 23, the league announced on Friday.The new season, originally scheduled to begin on Aug. 8, has been delayed this year after...

Erdogan joins thousands to pray for first time at Istanbul's Hagia Sophia

Turkeys President Tayyip Erdogan joined huge crowds on Friday for the first prayers at Hagia Sophia in nine decades, sealing his ambition to restore Muslim worship at an ancient site long revered in both Christianity and Islam. After the ca...

NDA intact in Bihar, continue with relief work: Nadda to state BJP leaders

BJP president J P Nadda told party leaders from Bihar on Friday that the ruling National Democratic Alliance in the state is intact and will fight the coming assembly polls together. In a meeting with Bihar leaders through video conference,...

Telangana HC directs enquiry into overcharging of COVID-19 patient; Pvt hospital releases body

The Telangana High Court on Friday directed the state health officials to conduct an enquiry into alleged overcharging by a private hospital here for treating a COVID-19 patient, who died two days ago, as it expressed displeasure about such...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020