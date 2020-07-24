Left Menu
Development News Edition

World's 1st electrified double-stack container tunnel near Hry may be operational in a yr: Official

A one-km-long tunnel has been cut through the Aravallis on the railway's Western Dedicated Freight Corridor near Haryana's Sohna with a plan to ply electric goods train with double-stack containers through it in the next 12 months, officials said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 21:06 IST
World's 1st electrified double-stack container tunnel near Hry may be operational in a yr: Official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A one-km-long tunnel has been cut through the Aravallis on the railway's Western Dedicated Freight Corridor near Haryana's Sohna with a plan to ply electric goods train with double-stack containers through it in the next 12 months, officials said on Friday. Engineers had to blast through 2,500 to 500 million-years-old proterozoic rocks to build the world's first electrified double-stack container tunnel. The last blasting was completed on Friday.

"This means the excavation work for the one-kilometre tunnel is complete and it is now through and through," an official said. Once operational, a double-stack container goods train will be able to run at a speed of more than 100 kmph in this tunnel. It connects Mewat and Gurgaon districts of Haryana, and negotiates a steep gradient on the uphill and downhill slope of the Aravalli range.

"Tunnel-breaking ceremony marks the completion of the tunnel caving work at the WDFC's (Western Dedicated Freight Corridor) one-km-long tunnel through the Aravallis near Sohna in Haryana," implementing agency of the project, the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) said, in a statement. "This will be the world's first electrified rail tunnel fit to run double-stack containers. The last blasting of the tunnel, which is situated on the Rewari-Dadri section, was done today (Friday). This work has been completed in less than a year's time," it stated.

A spokesperson said they are looking to complete it in "the next 12 months". Geologically, the tunnel is safe and stable as it is caved through 2,500 to 500 million-years-old proterozoic rocks, mainly quartzite, schists and slates of Alwar/Azabgarh groups of Delhi supergroup rocks, which have high bearing capacity, according to the statement.

The D-shaped tunnel has a cross-sectional area of 150 square metres to accommodate double line with higher overhead equipment to enable double-stack container movement on the freight corridor. Cross-sectional area wise, it is one of the biggest railway tunnels in India. One end of the tunnel is near Rewari while the other end is at Dadri.

The dimension of tunnel is 14.5 metre in width and 10.5 metre in height in straight portion, and 15 metre wide and 12.5 metre height to provide extra clearance while negotiating the curve. "Tunnelling work has been done systematically and in a planned manner from both the ends by deploying high-tech man and machinery. This is the reason behind completing the caving work in a record one-year time," the DFCCIL said in the statement.

There are a total of six tunnels in both the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors. "Despite the coronavirus pandemic, work is progressing at a fast and resolute pace in DFCCIL. The Eastern (excluding the PPP section) and Western DFC is slated for completion in June 2022," according to the statement.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi reports 1,025 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi on Friday reported new 1,025 COVID-19 cases taking the total count of cases in the city to 1,28,389. Delhi Government said in a bulletin that there are 13,681 active cases in the national capital.It said that 1,866 patients have recov...

EU to limit tech exports to Hong Kong after Chinese clampdown

The European Union will limit technology exports to Hong Kong that may be used for repression or surveillance, an EU draft document seen by Reuters said, in the blocs first concrete reaction to the Chinese security clampdown on the territor...

Rain lashes parts of Haryana's Manesar

Rain lashes parts of Manesar in the Gurugram district of Haryana on Friday evening. The India Meteorological Department IMD had predicted thunderstorms accompanied with rain in parts of the state.Earlier today, IMD had predicted that thunde...

New e-commerce rules provide clarity on responsibilities of marketplaces, sellers: Industry execs

New rules for e-commerce entities, including mandatory display of country of origin on products, provide clarity on the responsibilities of marketplaces as well as sellers and will enhance protection for buyers, industry executives said on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020