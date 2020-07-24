Left Menu
Development News Edition

Food Safety Authority cracks down on illegal meat shops, wet markets in Assam

Following Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisation's (FIAPO) appeal, Food Safety and Standards Authority of Assam (FSA) has cracked down on illegal wet markets and meat shops in Assam, the state currently striving the flood.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 21:12 IST
Food Safety Authority cracks down on illegal meat shops, wet markets in Assam
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi Following Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisation's (FIAPO) appeal, Food Safety and Standards Authority of Assam (FSA) has cracked down on illegal wet markets and meat shops in Assam, the state currently striving the flood.

Commissioner of Food Safety, Assam, has asked all designated officers to obtain a mandatory license for food businesses operators engaged in meat. FSA took this decision in response to a complaint filed by the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO).

Specific hygienic and sanitary practices have also been enforced for those engaged in processing, storing and selling of meat-based products. Cases of the African Swine Flu (ASF) had also been reported from the state in which approximately 17,000 pigs died. Varda Mehrotra, Executive Director of FIAPO, said, "Illegal meat shops and wet markets are ground zero for contagious diseases owing to their extremely unhygienic conditions.

They flout all rules and norms for protecting public health, animal welfare, and environmental concerns. The crackdown in Assam is very welcoming, especially since the state is battling against the pandemic and African Swine flu." Recently, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) also strongly recommended the public to consume more nutrient-rich 'plant-based foods' via its social channels.

FIAPO had submitted a detailed recommendation note backed by scientific evidence to FSSAI urging them to promote plant-based food as an immunity builder during the COVID-19 pandemic, under the Eat Right Movement led by FSSAI. (ANI)

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi reports 1,025 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi on Friday reported new 1,025 COVID-19 cases taking the total count of cases in the city to 1,28,389. Delhi Government said in a bulletin that there are 13,681 active cases in the national capital.It said that 1,866 patients have recov...

EU to limit tech exports to Hong Kong after Chinese clampdown

The European Union will limit technology exports to Hong Kong that may be used for repression or surveillance, an EU draft document seen by Reuters said, in the blocs first concrete reaction to the Chinese security clampdown on the territor...

Rain lashes parts of Haryana's Manesar

Rain lashes parts of Manesar in the Gurugram district of Haryana on Friday evening. The India Meteorological Department IMD had predicted thunderstorms accompanied with rain in parts of the state.Earlier today, IMD had predicted that thunde...

New e-commerce rules provide clarity on responsibilities of marketplaces, sellers: Industry execs

New rules for e-commerce entities, including mandatory display of country of origin on products, provide clarity on the responsibilities of marketplaces as well as sellers and will enhance protection for buyers, industry executives said on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020