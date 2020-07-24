Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala reports 885 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala has reported 885 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total cases to 16,995, while 968 patients were cured of the infection, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 24-07-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 21:38 IST
Kerala reports 885 new COVID-19 cases
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala has reported 885 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total cases to 16,995, while 968 patients were cured of the infection, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Of those diagnosed today, 724 are contact cases and the source of infection is unknown in 56 cases. 64 have arrived from overseas and 68 from other states. 24 healthcare workers were also infected. Also, four COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state today.

Giving district-wise breakup, the Chief Minister said 167 persons from Thiruvanathapuram district, 133 in Kollam district, 106 from Kasaragod district, 82 in Kozhikode district, 69 from Ernakulam district, 58 each in Palakkad and Malappuram districts, 50 from Kottayam district, 44 in Alappuzha district, 33 from Thrissur district, 29 in Idukki district, 23 from Pathanamthitta district, 18 in Kannur district and 15 from Wayanad district are those who tested positive for COVID-19 today. A total of 38 new places were declared as hotspots on Friday and 16 were excluded from the list. The total number of hotspots in the state is now 453. (ANI)

TRENDING

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020