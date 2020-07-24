Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seed firm licence cancelled as samples fail test: MP minister

The licence of a seed firm has been cancelled after its samples failed a test in a lab, Madhya Pradesh Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Kamal Patel said on Friday. He claimed cheating farmers with low quality input amounted to treason. "A total of 247 seed samples from Indore were tested, and 17 were found invalid.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 24-07-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 22:11 IST
Seed firm licence cancelled as samples fail test: MP minister

The licence of a seed firm has been cancelled after its samples failed a test in a lab, Madhya Pradesh Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Kamal Patel said on Friday. He claimed cheating farmers with low quality input amounted to treason.

"A total of 247 seed samples from Indore were tested, and 17 were found invalid. Of the 17, 14 samples belong to Eagle Seeds. Therefore, its licence has been cancelled. I have also directed officials to file an FIR against the company," said the minister. "Provisions of National Security Act (NSA) should be invoked against such persons. I have given instructions to the authorities in the matter," the farmer-turned-minister said.

Refuting former chief minister Kamal Nath's allegation of a urea crisis, Patel said, "There is no shortage of urea as MP had made adequate arrangements for it earlier." However, Patel said, in some districts, as the monsoon arrived before time, 100 per cent sowing was completed which resulted in a gap between demand and supply. Compared to the previous year, more than 30 per cent urea and 50 per cent DAP (diammonium phosphate) was provided to farmers.

He said good sowing has brought about an additional urea demand of 1.20 lakh MT urea, of which the Centre has assured 47,000 MT, he said..

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

MGR's statue found draped with saffron in Puducherry, AIADMK demands action

A statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandran was found draped with a saffron shawl at Puducherry leading to protest by AIADMK and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday assured members of the territorial assembly that quic...

Sun Pharma's expansion plan rejected, TN govt tells HC

Chennai, July 24 PTI The Madras High Court was on Friday informed by the Tamil Nadu government that it has rejected Sun Pharmas expansion plan in the protected Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary area as the company has failed to get clearance from...

Air Marshal V R Chaudhari to take over as chief of IAF's Western Air Command

Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari has been appointed as the new commander-in-chief of the Indian Air Forces Western Air Command WAC which looks after aerial defence of the sensitive Ladakh sector as well as various other parts of North India,...

Chevron diversity ratio to improve as layoffs progress

Oil major Chevron Corp expects to reduce the dominance of white males in company management during cost-cutting this year, upping the share of senior level jobs held by women and ethnic minorities to 44 from 38 last year, the company said i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020