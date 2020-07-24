Left Menu
Two held with 10 kg heroin in Delhi

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Ikbal Khan (28) and Mohammad Ishak (27), they said. Police had received information that one Ali, who belongs to Manipur, receives drugs from across the international border and supplies them to Guwahati in Assam, Darjeeling and Siliguri in West Bengal, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 22:22 IST
Two Manipur residents were arrested in Delhi with 10 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 40 crore in the international market, police said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Ikbal Khan (28) and Mohammad Ishak (27), they said.

Police had received information that one Ali, who belongs to Manipur, receives drugs from across the international border and supplies them to Guwahati in Assam, Darjeeling and Siliguri in West Bengal, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, a senior police officer said. "On Thursday, police got a tip-off that on the direction of Ali, two men would come near Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, GT Road, in a car around 9 AM to supply heroin to one Najim of Delhi. Thereafter, a trap was laid and the accused were apprehended around 9.20 AM," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav.

Interrogation revealed that the accused received heroin from Ali for supplying in Delhi and Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. They used a car for supplying drugs but due to some mechanical snag, they had to park it on a highway near Bareilly and come to Delhi by taking a lift, the DCP said. The car was seized from Bareilly. The accused revealed that to avoid being identified they used to change the colour of the vehicle for every trip, the police said.

First Khan came in the contact with Ali. He was lured by Ali to join him in supplying heroin from Manipur to West Bengal and western Uttar Pradesh. Later, Khan met Ishak and roped him in as his co-driver, they said..

