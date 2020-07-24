COVID-19: Nagaland govt exempts Animal Husbandry, Guwahati HC staff from total lockdown in Kohima

The Nagaland government on Friday exempted the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, and staff of Guwahati High Court, Kohima Bench from the total lockdown of Kohima Municipal area in the view of rising COVID-19 cases, as per the Deputy Commissioner of Kohima.

Earlier, the district administration announced a seven-day complete lockdown starting from July 25 in the Kohima municipal area under Kohima Sadar Jurisdiction to combat coronavirus. The lockdown will be in force till July 31.

Failure to comply with the lockdown order strict legal actions will be taken under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the state government said. (ANI)