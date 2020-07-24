Bahraich courts closed for 11 days after discovery of 19 Covid patients in neighbourhood

Bahraich District Judge Chandrabhan has ordered closure of all courts located in the District Court complex after the discovery of 19 COVID-19 patients in a house less than 50 meter away from its premises. All the court located in the District Court complex will remain closed from July 25 to August 4, District Judge Chandrabhan said in an order issued on Friday.

The judge issued the order following the discovery of 19 coronavirus-infected patients in a single house just across the boundary wall of the court a day ago. Following the discovery of COVID-19 patients, the District Court has come under the containment zone.