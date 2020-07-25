Left Menu
Development News Edition

Violence down in Kashmir, ceasefire violations by Pak gone up: J-K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Friday said the overall law and order situation in the valley had improved and violence had come down, but ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the Indo-Pak border had gone up by 50-60 per cent this year.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-07-2020 01:47 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 01:32 IST
Violence down in Kashmir, ceasefire violations by Pak gone up: J-K DGP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Friday said the overall law and order situation in the valley had improved and violence had come down, but ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the Indo-Pak border had gone up by 50-60 per cent this year. The Director General of Police inaugurated two open air gymnasiums, one each at Udhampur, Reasi, and dedicated these health facilities to the public, besides an upgraded conference hall at Range Police Headquarter Udhampur and Lower Subordinates Quarters at Arnas. Singh was on a visit to twin districts of Udhampur Reasi Range to review the crime and security scenario of these districts.

"(Overall) law and order situation has improved significantly while violence has also come down. All security agencies are working in close synergy, which is yielding good results," he told reporters at Udhampur. The DGP said in Jammu province militancy is almost wiped out except for two to three militants who are still active in Kishtwar district. "The number of militants has gone down and we are committed to reducing the number of militants further. The border grid has strengthened from earlier times and working better than before due to which infiltration has reduced," he said.

He said that unfortunately our neighbouring country Pakistan is always prompted to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir. Singh said that our officers and jawans on the border and in the hinterland are ever ready to tackle such types of attempts by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists to disrupt peace and order. On ceasefire violations by the Pakistan troops along the Indo-Pak border, the DGP said there was an increase of 50-60 per cent in such incidents this year as compared to last year. "If we compare with the last year, there is an increase of 50-60 per cent. Pakistan and its agencies aim to send more number of terrorists while they violate ceasefire," Singh Said.

He also said police were fully prepared to deal with any situation in view of the first anniversary of abrogation of provisions of Article 370 on August 5. "People have been cooperating with us. Situation will remain calm and peaceful in days to come," Singh said. He said Jammu and Kashmir Police is always on the forefront to make its people safe and secure and added that an initiative has been taken by police in association with the hedlth Department in organising 'plasma screening camp' in Srinagar. The DGP said police personnel who had contracted COVID-19 and had recovered will voluntarily donate plasma. He advised people to come forward to donate their plasma to COVID-19 patients.

TRENDING

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

Ghana: CSIR-CRI plans to develop improved cassava varieties to help farmers

Goldman Sachs, Malaysia agree to $3.9 billion settlement over 1MDB

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi opposes separate deal on jobless benefits

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected on Friday the idea of a temporary extension to enhanced unemployment benefits, which expire on July 31, while Congress continues work on a new coronavirus relief bill.I would be very much averse to s...

Storm Hanna set to become hurricane before hitting Texas Saturday -NHC

Tropical Storm Hanna is expected to become a hurricane before making landfall along the Texas coast either on Saturday afternoon or early evening, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday. The cyclone is getting better organized ov...

Protests decry Polish gov't plan to leave anti-violence deal

Thousands of people in Warsaw and some other cities in Poland protested Friday against plans by the conservative government to withdraw from Europes Istanbul Convention against domestic violence and violence against women and children. Carr...

Panthers' Quenneville: Ekblad to play when games count

Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville remains optimistic about the status of Aaron Ekblad despite the defenseman missing his second consecutive practice on Friday. Hell be ready to go for real games, Quenneville said, with the coach notin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020