Pondy AINRC MLA tests positive for coronavirus

Opposition AINRC legislator in Puducherry, N S J Jayabal has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first MLA in the union territory to contract the virus. A spokesman of the Assembly secretariat saidall the legislators of the territorial Assembly would be screened as a precautionary measure today.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 25-07-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 11:28 IST
Opposition AINRC legislator in Puducherry, N S J Jayabal has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first MLA in the union territory to contract the virus. Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar told PTI on Saturday that Jayabal was admitted to a private hospital after he tested positive for the infection last night.

Jayabal, elected to the territorial Assembly from Kadirkamam constituency, was attending the ongoing budget session of the Assembly since the sitting began on July 20, except on Friday. A spokesman of the Assembly secretariat said all the legislators of the territorial Assembly would be screened as a precautionary measure today.

