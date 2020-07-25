MP: 33 persons arrested from illegal hookah joint in Bhopal

The Bhopal police raided an illegal hookah lounge and arrested 33 people, including seven women, for allegedly defying the COVID-19 lockdown by gathering for a birthday party there, an official said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, the police on Friday raided the illegal hookah lounge in Trilanga area, where the accused had gathered for a birthday party, additional superintendent of police (crime) Gopal Dhakad said.

"We have arrested 33 people, including seven women, who were smoking hookah and drinking at the birthday party of one Naved Khan (26)," he said. The arrested accused included lounge manager Ravi Rai and efforts are underway to nab the owners of the joint, the official said.

The accused have been booked under section 188 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and Excise and Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, the ASP said..