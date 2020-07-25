IAF chopper airlifts essential commodities for 2 remote villages in Sikkim

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter on Saturday airlifted essential commodities for the people of two remote villages in North Sikkim, which are cut off from other parts of the state due to landslides, an official release said. The MI-17 helicopter carried out three sorties and dropped essential supplies comprising 100 bags of rice weighing 50 quintals each, 550 litres of cooking oil, 1.5 quintals of salt, 100 packets of candles and matches and medicines among others for the people of Sakyong and Pentong villages of North Sikkim, the release said.

The helicopter had to drop the consignment of ration and essential supplies in the school compound as the Pentong helipad was not conducive for landing, it said. From Sakyong school premises, the consignment will be transhipped via a manual rope-way connecting Sakyong and Pentong villages, the release said.

The two villages are cut-off from the nearest town Dzongu since July 10 last as multiple landslides had washed off roads and bridges connecting these villages due to incessant rainfall. Meanwhile, the PRO Defence, Kolkata said on the request of the Sikkim government the IAF helicopter airlifted the 5.5 tonne of essential commodities from Mangan to Sakyong.

"#harkaamdeshkenaam On req of State govt, One Mi-17V5 helicopter of EAC airlifted 5.5 tonnes of essential commodities from Mangan to Sakyong in Sikkim today. The areas were cut off from Mangan district due to landslide and flash flood," the PRO tweeted..