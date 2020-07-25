Left Menu
Development News Edition

Western Army commander reviews operational preparedness along IB

The Army commander also interacted with the field formation commanders, the spokesperson said. Lt. Gen Singh boosted the morale of the troops on ground and expressed confidence on the preparedness of the Rising Star Corps to thwart any type of threat posed by adversaries and anti-national elements.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 16:28 IST
Western Army commander reviews operational preparedness along IB
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Western Army Commander Lt Gen R P Singh on Saturday visited field areas in Punjab-Himachal Pradesh-Jammu and Kashmir belt and reviewed the operational preparedness of troops. Lt Gen Singh along with General Officer Commanding (GoC) of 9 Corps, Lt Gen Upendra, visited Basoli, Bakloh and Mamun military stations to review the current security situation and operational readiness in forward areas, a defence spokesperson said.

Called as Rising Star Corps, 9 Corps is based in Yole in Himachal Pradesh and looks after operational areas falling along International Border (IB) and hinterlands in Jammu-Samba-Kathua (J&K), Pathankot-Gurdaspur (Punjab) and Himachal Pradesh. The Army commander also interacted with the field formation commanders, the spokesperson said.

Lt. Gen Singh boosted the morale of the troops on ground and expressed confidence on the preparedness of the Rising Star Corps to thwart any type of threat posed by adversaries and anti-national elements. He exhorted all ranks to continue working with same zeal and enthusiasm. Alka Singh, regional president of Army Wives Welfare Association, HQ Western Command, also accompanied the Army commander. She interacted with families of soldiers and praised for their strong support and also for contribution in fight against COVID–19 pandemic.

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Then and Now: Murals of serpent deity in Nepal

When Dhana Chitrakar learned to draw sketches of the serpent deity, he was 14 years old. Snake goddess murals were in high demand back then in Nepal. He is 62 now and says he struggles with sales now due to various factors. The sales do not...

Judges panel rules out possibility of physical hearing in SC for time being

A committee of seven Supreme Court judges has apprised the bar leaders of its decision to not open the apex court for physical hearings for the time being and would meet them again after two weeks to reconsider the issue. The apex court, si...

RBI signs document for extending USD 400 million currency swap facility to Sri Lanka

Reserve Bank of India on Saturday signed necessary documents for extending a USD 400 million currency swap facility to Central Bank of Sri Lanka. This currency swap arrangement will remain available until November 2022, according to a state...

Staying in bio-secure environment intense and challenging: Pope

England batsman Ollie Pope has admitted that staying in a bio-secure bubble has been an intense and challenging experience, adding that his 91 in the third Test felt like a weight off the shoulders. The 22-year-old struggled in the first tw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020