Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pondy assembly adjourned sine die after holding session under neem tree

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 25-07-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 17:13 IST
Pondy assembly adjourned sine die after holding session under neem tree

The budget session of Puducherry Assembly, which began on July 20, adjourned sine die on Saturday after the conduct of proceedings under a neem tree outside the main building here. The House had its session under the tree as the main hall was shut for sanitisation following an opposition AINRC legislator N S J Jayabal tested positive for coronavirus and was hospitalised on Friday night.

This is the first time the House held its meeting at an improvised site here, official sources said. The Speaker V P Sivakolundhu who presided over the day's proceedings adjourned the House sine die.

The House passed before adjournment the Appropriation Bill earmarking Rs 9000 crores for the government tabled by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. All the demands for grants to more than 30 government departments for the fiscal 2020-2021 were passed without discussion by the members.

The Chief Minister and his ministerial colleagues moved the demands for grants to their respective departments. Earlier, the Speaker and CM were in a virtual hot search for an appropriate alternative venue to hold the day's proceedings after the main hall of House was shut as a precautionary measure.

Initially, the committee hall on the top floor of the Assembly's annexe campus was sought to be chosen for the day's meeting. Finding that the space was insufficient to accommodate all the Members and officials, the Speaker finalised the open space available outside the main building for the meeting which began at 1.35 pm and went up to 3.30 p.m.

Necessary arrangements were made at lightning speed. Except the opposition AINRC legislators all were present and participated in the deliberations wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

The House had witnessed an address by the Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Friday instead of on the opening day on July 24. PTI COR ROH ROH

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Broad hits 62, England out for 369 in decider vs West Indies

Stuart Broad wrested the momentum of the deciding third test back in Englands favor Saturday by smashing a counterattacking 62 before the team was dismissed by the West Indies for 369 to bring up lunch on day two. Resuming on 258-4, England...

In a first, Pondy Assembly holds proceedings under a tree after MLA tests Covid-19 positive

In an unprecedented sitting prompted after a legislator tested positive for Coronavirus, the Puducherry Assembly on Saturday held its Budget session under a tree and later adjourned sine die after approving budgetary allocations to the tune...

IIT KGP researchers develop low-cost COVID-19 testing device

Researchers at IIT Kharagpur have developed an inexpensive rapid diagnostic device to detect COVID-19 infections, claiming the innovation will benefit the poor. A rapid test conducted through the device, named Covirap, will cost only Rs 400...

Karnataka govt waives crematorium fees for COVID-19 victims in Bengaluru

The Karnataka government on Saturday announced waiver of crematorium fees for those who succumb to the COVID-19 infection in Bengaluru and said the city civic body would bear the cost. It said that from now on, families of the COVID decease...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020