JeM hideout busted in J-K's Pulwama

Security forces on Saturday busted a Jaish-e-Mohammad militant hideout during a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said

On a credible input, the forces launched the cordon and search operation in the forests of Chinphadi Machama in Tral area of the south Kashmir district, a police spokesperson said. During the searches in the area, they busted a militant hideout belonging to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), he said

Police have taken into custody the incriminating material recovered from the hideout, the spokesperson said, adding that a case has been registered and an investigation taken up.