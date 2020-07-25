Noida: Toddler killed in parents' fight, father arrested

Noida: Toddler killed in parents' fight, father arrestedPTI | Noida | Updated: 25-07-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 19:02 IST
A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly throwing his 14-month old daughter on ground that resulted in her death during a fight with his wife at their home here, police said. The man, 28, and his wife, 23, hailed from Bihar and lived in a JJ colony in Sector 22 of Noida. The man, identified as Jamshed, works as a labourer, they said.
"On Thursday afternoon, the couple had a fight during which the man threw their daughter at his wife and she fell down on the floor. The child was taken to a local hospital and later referred to Delhi but she succumbed midway," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said. A complaint was made at the local Sector 24 police station by the toddler's mother on Saturday and an FIR lodged under Indian Penal Code section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), following which the father was arrested, he said.
The accused was being sent to jail and further proceedings were underway, he added..
