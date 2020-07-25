Left Menu
Punjab CM hails Canada's move of not recognising 'Referendum 2020'

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-07-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 21:18 IST
In a statement here, the chief minister said the categorical stand taken by the Justin Trudeau government on the issue is exemplary and other nations and governments should also come out openly against SFJ. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday welcomed Canada's decision not to recognise the results of 'Referendum 2020' being organised by the pro-Khalistan group 'Sikhs for Justice (SFJ)'. 'Referendum 2020' is a campaign by the SFJ for a separate Sikh state.

He hoped that other countries too would follow Canada's example and reject the "secessionist 'Referendum 2020'", which the SFJ was promoting to divide India into communal lines. Singh was reacting to a media report which quoted a spokesperson of the foreign ministry of Canada, as saying, "Canada respects the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of India, and the Government of Canada will not recognise the referendum." In a statement here, the chief minister said the categorical stand taken by the Justin Trudeau government on the issue is exemplary and other nations and governments should also come out openly against SFJ.

The group has been banned by India as a terrorist organisation and its founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has been declared a terrorist for actively promoting Pakistan-backed terror activities on Indian soil, he said. Singh said failure to openly oppose the separatist SFJ could set a dangerous precedent for any country as it could be seen as a case of covert support to an organisation that is freely propagating secessionist activities. It was in the interest of global peace and security to reject forces that are bent on spreading terror, he said, adding Sikhs in Punjab had categorically rejected SFJ's pro-Khalistan movement, which the outfit was spreading at the behest of Pakistan's ISI.

