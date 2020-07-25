Rare Soviet-era rifle recovered in J&K's Gulmarg

In a rare catch, security forces on Saturday recovered a Dragunov sniper rifle -- a Soviet-era weapon -- from the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg during a search operation, a defence spokesman said here

“A search operation was launched today morning based on input regarding presence of weapon cache in the forest area of Marpathri in upper reaches of Gulmarg, Baramulla,” Defence Spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said

He said one Dragunov sniper rifle with magazines, 194 AK-47 rounds, 10 rifle grenades, and two IED circuits were recovered during the search operation.