Odisha: COVID claims another warrior's life in Ganjam district

An assistant sub- inspector (ASI) of police died of coronavirus infection in Odisha's Ganjam, taking the number of frontline COVID warriors who died while battling the pandemic in the district to 20, an official said on Saturday. The ASI, posted at a court in Bhanjangar, was suffering from high fever for the last four days. As his condition deteriorated, he was taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Kodala where doctors declared him brought dead.

A COVID-19 test was conducted on the body and it came out positive, Ganjam Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Rai said. The disposal of the body was delayed due to conduct of the test and other related matters, another official said.

With his death, as many as 20 COVID warriors in Ganjam district have lost their lives. They include teachers, police personnel, engineers, civic body employees, anganwardi workers, a journalist and a village head..