Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raj: 13-yr-old allegedly gangraped by school manager, teachers

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-07-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 21:37 IST
Raj: 13-yr-old allegedly gangraped by school manager, teachers

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by her school manager, teachers and others in Alwar district of Rajasthan, police said on Saturday

An FIR against 13 people including three women teachers of the school was registered at Narayanpur Police Station under relevant sections of POCSO and IPC on Friday. The family of the girl alleged that the private school's manager, teachers and others had been raping her for one year. Apart from the school staff, some villagers have also been named in the FIR. "The investigation in the case is going on. No arrest has been made so far,” the police added.

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

France condemns far-right protest targeting Black lawmaker

Frances interior minister vowed Saturday to fight hateful ideology after far-right extremists posted photos of a protest outside the offices of a Black lawmaker. The lawmaker, Sira Sylla, tweeted a photo of the small demonstration along wit...

Wolfsburg defender Kevin Mbabu tests positive for COVID-19

Wolfsburg defender Kevin Mbabu has tested positive for the coronavirus, impacting the German sides preparations for its Europa League game at Shakhtar Donetsk. The Bundesliga club said on Saturday that Mbabu was in quarantine at home after ...

Paratore wins British Masters for 2nd European Tour title

Renato Paratore won the British Masters for his second career victory on the European Tour on Saturday after closing with a 2-under 69 containing his first bogeys of the week. The Italian golfers first dropped shot of the tournament came on...

Panneerselvam wishes Chouhan speedy recovery from virus

Chennai, July 25 PTI Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Saturday wished a speedy recovery to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who has tested positive for coronavirus. My solidarity and wishes for a speedy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020