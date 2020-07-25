Chandigarh reports 29 fresh COVID-19 cases

Twenty-nine more people tested positive for COVID-19 here on Saturday, taking the tally to 852. Among the fresh cases, five, including that of four members of a family in Mauli Jagran, and three cases in sector 37 were reported, as per a medical bulletin.

The fresh cases were also detected in other parts of the city, including sector 30, sector 49, sector 43, sector 44, sector 45, Manimajra, sector 32, sector 37, it stated. Twenty coronavirus patients were discharged. A total of 555 people have recovered so far, as per the bulletin. A total of 12,358 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 11,450 tested negative while reports of 54 cases are awaited, it said.

There are 284 active cases as of now in the city. A total of 13 people have died of COVID-19 so far in the city..