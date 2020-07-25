11 COVID-19 deaths. record daily increase in cases in Raj

Eleven COVID-19 deaths and a record single-day increase of 1,120 coronavirus cases were reported in Rajasthan on Saturday, officials said. With this, the number of positive cases in the state has reached 35,298.

The deaths were reported from Ajmer (6), Kota (3), Jhunjhunu (1) and Nagaur (1), taking total number of fatalities in the state to 613. Maximum fresh cases were reported from Alwar (313), followed by Jodhpur (271).

Ajmer reported 67 cases, Banswara 16, Barmer 56, Bharatpur 29, Bhilwara 46, Bikaner 27, Bundi 12, Chittorgarh 2, Dausa 2, Dholpur 5, Dungarpur 3, Ganganagar 2, Hanumangarh 4, Jaipur 93, Jalore 4, Jhalawar 5, Jhunjhunu 5, Karauli 15, Kota 80, Pali 29, Rajsamand 18, Sawaimadhopur 6 and Udaipur 10. A total of 25,306 COVID-19 patients have recovered and there are 9,379 active cases in the state.