Assam floods: Union Minister Jitendra Singh speaks to CM, assures help

Singh said as DoNER minister, he is in constant touch with respective chief ministers and state governments. The flood this year in Assam has severely affected around 56 lakh people in 30 districts and the death toll due to it is over 120 as of now, Singh said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 16:44 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and assured him all help from the Centre to restore and repair infrastructure damaged in floods due to incessant rains in the state. The Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) also said that the North Eastern Council (NEC) will extend whatever help required.

The minister has offered the Assam chief minister whatever possible assistance needed from his ministry for the damages caused by incessant rains, floods and landslides, an official statement said. The DoNER Ministry will also coordinate financial and other help from other agencies of the government and from other sources, he said, adding that the well-being and concern of the people of the northeast is top priority of the Modi government. Singh said the central government is constantly monitoring the flood situation in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and other affected states in the northeast. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally enquired about the flood situation and is taking regular updates, he said. Singh said as DoNER minister, he is in constant touch with respective chief ministers and state governments.

The flood this year in Assam has severely affected around 56 lakh people in 30 districts and the death toll due to it is over 120 as of now, Singh said. There have already been three waves of flood this year. These have caused extensive damage and disruption to normal life, and created a huge burden on the state, which is now facing the twin challenges along with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Union minister said.

The floods have affected human lives and the state's rich wildlife, he said. Rescue and relief measures are in full swing and the state government is doing its best to rescue animals, including those in the Kaziranga wildlife sanctuary, with improved techniques and resources, Singh said.

Both the central and state governments are working in tandem to deal with the natural disaster, he added. PTI ACB ANB ANB.

