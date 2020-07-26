Sultry weather in Haryana, Punjab

Sultry weather conditions prevailed in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday, with maximum temperatures hovering slightly above normal in the neighbouring states, the Meteorological Department here said. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 35.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

In Haryana, Hisar recorded a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius. Narnaul's maximum settled at 36.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. Karnal recorded a high of 34 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, while Ambala's maximum temperature settled at 35.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

In Punjab, Patiala recorded a maximum temperature of 36.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. The mercury settled at 35.4 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius in Amritsar and Ludhiana, respectively, a notch above normal.

Monsoon has remained subdued in the region for the past two-three days. However, rainfall activity is likely to pick up from July 27, the weather department said..