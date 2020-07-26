Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 test report mandatory to attend Nagaland assembly session

Speaker Sharingain Longkumer has decided that all those coming to the premises, including ministers, advisors, MLAs, and officers and staff of the secretariat, will have to undergo the COVID-19 test and carry the report with them, the statement issued by assembly commissioner and secretary P J Antony said on Saturday. The assembly secretariat in consultation with the civil secretariat has made necessary arrangements for testing of everyone involved, it said.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 26-07-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 19:50 IST
COVID-19 test report mandatory to attend Nagaland assembly session
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

All legislators and assembly secretariat staff will have to undergo a mandatory test for COVID-19 and carry the report to attend the one-day session on July 30, according to an official statement. Speaker Sharingain Longkumer has decided that all those coming to the premises, including ministers, advisors, MLAs, and officers and staff of the secretariat, will have to undergo the COVID-19 test and carry the report with them, the statement issued by assembly commissioner and secretary P J Antony said on Saturday.

The assembly secretariat in consultation with the civil secretariat has made necessary arrangements for testing of everyone involved, it said. To avoid crowding around the assembly premises, the speaker also directed that the members may come accompanied by only their drivers and one security guard, except in the case of the chief minister, deputy chief minister and the leader of the opposition.

Journalists covering the assembly session have also been asked to undergo the test and carry their results while attending the session. Longkumer said that as part of social distancing protocol, only one member would be allowed to sit per bench, restricting only 30 members within the assembly well while the rest 30 members would be adjusted in the seats previously reserved for administrative and departmental heads.

The administrative heads and other support staff would occupy the visitors' gallery, he said. Also, only one journalist per media house would be permitted in the press gallery, Longkumer added.

All protocols and measures related to COVID-19 would be strictly followed, and a list of 'Dos and Don'ts' would be issued ahead of the session, he said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Park Seo-joon talked on his rumoured relationship with Park Min-young – know in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Florida records 9,300 new coronavirus cases, blows past New York

Florida on Sunday became the second state after California to overtake New York, the worst-hit state at the start of the U.S. novel coronavirus outbreak, according to a Reuters tally.Total COVID-19 cases in the Sunshine State rose by 9,300 ...

Republicans, Democrats can move quickly on U.S. coronavirus relief bill, Mnuchin says

President Donald Trumps fellow Republicans in the Senate are set to unveil a 1 trillion U.S. coronavirus relief bill on Monday that includes reduced federal unemployment benefits, with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin saying he believes the...

At 28 m, Delhi Metro's Phase-4 work to take DMRC to 'highest point'

Delhi Metro is all set to get its new highest point at 28 m in the network as part of the Phase-4 work, which will dislodge Dhaula Kuans position where the viaduct passes at 23.6 m. At present, the highest point is at Dhaula Kuan, where the...

One COVID-19 patient dies, 42 fresh cases in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A woman died of COVID-19 complications on Sunday while 42 new cases were reported in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh taking the active patients tally to 161, an official said. The woman, a resident of the district, passed away in a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020