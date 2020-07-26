Tributes paid to martyrs of Kargil war

Tributes were paid to martyrs of the Kargil war on its 21st anniversary at the war memorial here on Sunday Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern NavalCommand, Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Police CommissionerRajiv Kumar Meena and Greater Visakhapatnam MunicipalCorporation (GVMC) CommissionerG Srijana among others took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the 'Victory at Sea' WarMemorial, according to a Navy release

The Kargil war, in which the country lost more than500 soldiers, was declared over on July 26, 1999, after Indian soldiers pushed back Pakistani troops, a bulk of them drawn from the neighbouring country's Northern Light Infantry, from the captured peaks in Kargil

The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory.