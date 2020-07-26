Left Menu
Development News Edition

Your suggestions on draft EIA unfounded: Javadekar tells Ramesh

A day after senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh raised strong objections to the draft EIA notification, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday termed his suggestions as "unfounded" and based on "misinterpretation".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 21:01 IST
Your suggestions on draft EIA unfounded: Javadekar tells Ramesh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A day after senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh raised strong objections to the draft EIA notification, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday termed his suggestions as "unfounded" and based on "misinterpretation". Javadekar's response came after Ramesh, former environment minister and present chairman of the Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment Forests and Climate Change, wrote to him raising concerns about the draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification.

In his letter, the Congress leader said the draft EIA reduces public participation in all the steps of the environment clearance process "by lessening the notice period for public hearings and doing away with them for a large category of projects". Responding to Ramesh through a letter, Javadekar said, "I acknowledge receipt of your letter dated July 25, which was simultaneously released to the press." "Draft notification is kept in public domain for comments and suggestions. Your observations are noted. There are 15 more days for suggestions. All your suggestions are unfounded and based on misinterpretation. I will reply you in detail," the Union minister said.

Javadekar said the government will finalise the draft after considering various suggestions and that the "government decisions are always open for scrutiny by Parliament and standing committees". The draft EIA notification was issued by the Environment Ministry in March this year and public suggestions were invited.

Earlier, the ministry had said it won't extend the deadline beyond June 30. The deadline is now August 12. In his letter on July 25, Ramesh said the draft EIA allows post-facto approvals that go against the very principle of assessment and public participation prior to environment clearance and has provisions that will routinely legitimise illegality.

"It does away with environment impact assessment altogether in very many cases of expansion. It increases validity of environment clearances allowing projects to secure land for long durations even when they are not constructed this promotes land grab, not development. "It gives the union government full powers to appoint state environment impact assessment authorities. This is yet another nail on the coffin of cooperative federalism. These changes are not based on the three as audits, assessments and analysis," the Congress leader said in the letter. He pointed out that the changes are not based on any research. "They reflect a mindset that sees environmental regulation as an unnecessary regulatory burden and not as an essential obligation to be met for the health and welfare of our people and for ensuring development that is sustainable," he said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Park Seo-joon talked on his rumoured relationship with Park Min-young – know in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Daredevil divers plunge from Bosnian bridge in centuries-old tradition

Divers hurled themselves from a 24-metre 79-ft high Ottoman-era bridge in the Bosnian town of Mostar on Sunday, staging a centuries-old contest even though the COVID-19 pandemic prevented many visitors from coming.The picturesque southern t...

Quartararo wins 2nd consecutive MotoGP race in Spain

Fabio Quartararo won from pole position at the Andalucia Grand Prix on Sunday for his second consecutive win since the MotoGP season started following the pandemic break. The young Frenchman cruised to victory a week after earning his maide...

Chennai-based company donates Rs 2.1 crore to Tirumala shrine

Tirupati, July 26 PTI A sum of Rs 2.1 crore has been donated to the Lord Venkateswaras shrine in Tirumala, near here, by a Chennai-based company, an official of the temple said on Sunday. The donation was made on behalf of the company Acces...

MP: Laptop incentive scheme for Class XII students resumes

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced resumption of a state government scheme to give laptops to meritorious Class XII students. Chouhan, who is hospitalised on being detected with COVID-19 on Saturday, mad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020